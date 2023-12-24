Christmas Carnival extended at St. Philomena’s Church

December 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following overwhelmingly response from the public, the three-day Christmas Carnival organised at St. Philomena’s Church, which was scheduled to conclude yesterday, has been extended for two more days — Dec. 24 and 25.

The Christmas Carnival will be open for public between 10 am and 10 pm on both days. Entry is free.

The Carnival features variety of cakes, special delicacies of Christmas, decoration items and other products on sale at the temporary kiosks set up for the occasion; An exclusive kid’s corner set up with toy trains and other play equipment for the children to enjoy. Also, historical places such as Jerusalem, Judea, Bethlehem (the village where Jesus Christ was born), crib, golden gates, River Nile etc., have been created and the present look of Jerusalem is also created at the carnival venue by city-based artist Shivakumar.