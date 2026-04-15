Citizens urge rethink on Crawford Hall Underpass

April 15, 2026

Over 80 heritage trees, Kukkarahalli Lake catchment areas under threat

Mysore/Mysuru: The Public Works Department’s National Highways Division has proposed building a four-lane underpass or Railway Under Bridge (RUB), at the railway level crossing near Kukkarahalli Lake junction, between the University of Mysore’s Crawford Hall and Kukkarahalli Lake.

The 588-metre-long underpass is aimed at easing traffic congestion at level crossing and connect Padma Circle, Kukkarahalli Lake Road and Crawford Hall Road.

Now, proposal raises concerns among members of Kukkarahalli Lake Protection Committee, who cautioned against environmental and heritage damage.

Committee members, Major General (Retd.) Sudhir Vombatkere, historian Prof. N.S. Rangaraju and wetland expert Prof. U.N. Ravikumar recently visited site and reviewed implications of project.

80 trees to be felled

While acknowledging the need for an underpass in view of increased rail traffic following upgradation of Ashokapuram Railway Station, they flagged serious concerns over its impact. Nearly 80 large heritage trees need to be felled for the project, with more than 40 already marked for cutting, they said.

The members also warned that the construction could damage a crucial catchment area feeding Kukkarahalli Lake and affect the nearby Crawford Hall, along with its surrounding premises.

Environmentalists pointed out that the proposed underpass could disrupt natural flow of water into Kukkarahalli Lake from surrounding open spaces, including Maharaja’s College Grounds. Blocking this catchment link, they cautioned, could have long-term consequences for the lake’s survival.

Picture shows one of the 40 trees that have been marked for cutting to facilitate the underpass.

Make DPR public

In a joint statement, the committee urged authorities not to rush into the project and called for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to be made public for wider consultation with experts and citizens. They also sought a scientific study to identify ways to minimise ecological and heritage damage and stressed that expert opinion must be taken before proceeding further.

Appealing the PWD National Highways division to defer the ground-breaking ceremony, the group also sought the intervention of local elected representatives to safeguard Mysuru’s environment and heritage.

Meanwhile, PWD NH sub-division officials have sought permission to fell around 35 trees, which have been marked. However, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Territorial Division, K. Paramesh, said the Forest Department is yet to approve.

The project is proposed under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund’s Setu Bandhan scheme of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, at a cost of Rs. 38.29 crore.