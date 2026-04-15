Call to award Bharat Ratna to Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji

April 15, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC Dinesh Gooligowda and MLA Sharath Bachegowda have urged the State Government to recommend the conferment of ‘Bharat Ratna’ posthumously on Dr. Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

In separate letters to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the legislators said the seer, who was the 71st pontiff of the Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt, was not only a spiritual leader but also played a key role in shaping modern Karnataka.

They noted that during his 33-year tenure as pontiff, the Swamiji achieved milestones that would otherwise have taken centuries, and said devotees and Kannadigas alike aspire to see him honoured with the country’s highest civilian award in recognition of his contributions to spirituality, education and social service.

Highlighting his work in the field of education, the legislators said the Swamiji was instrumental in establishing more than 500 educational institutions, particularly in rural areas, benefiting poor students.

Today, over 1.4 lakh students are enrolled in institutions under the Adichunchanagiri fold, reflecting his vision for accessible education.

They also pointed out that he set up over 60 Veda, Agama and Sanskrit patashalas, contributing to the preservation of Sanatana Dharma. In addition, he expanded access to healthcare by establishing the Adichunchanagiri Medical College and Hospital with modern facilities.

His ‘anna dasoha’ initiative, they said, has served lakhs of people cutting across caste lines.

The legislators have also urged Union Ministers from Karnataka to take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Adichunchanagiri for the inauguration of the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira, and press for the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on the Seer.