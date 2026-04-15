Modi in Mandya

April 15, 2026

Inaugurates Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at Adichunchanagiri Mutt

Mandya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira, a shrine dedicated to late pontiff Padma Bhushan Dr. Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, at the Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district this morning.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the contributions of the Mutt in spirituality, education, healthcare and environmental conservation.

“Adichunchanagiri Mutt, with a history spanning over 2,000 years, stands as a guiding force of spirituality, guru parampara and seva. Under Dr. Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, the Mutt reached new heights by serving society through education, food, healthcare and environmental initiatives,” he said.

‘People’s spiritual leader’

Describing the late Seer as a people’s spiritual leader, Modi said Swamiji understood the needs of rural communities and worked towards establishing institutions from primary schools to medical and engineering colleges, benefiting the poor. He also noted the Mutt’s role in expanding access to healthcare.

Referring to Central schemes, the Prime Minister said the Ayushman Bharat programme has enabled free medical treatment for lakhs of people, including senior citizens above 70 years.

Calling the Seer a symbol of compassion, Modi also lauded his efforts in environmental conservation, particularly in protecting peacocks, National Bird and vahana of Lord Subramanya.

Nine resolutions

The PM urged people to adopt nine resolutions: Water conservation, tree planting, cleanliness, ‘Vocal for Local’, exploring India, natural farming, a healthy lifestyle, yoga and fitness and helping the poor, to realise the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Karnataka’.

Prime Minister Modi said Karnataka represents a blend of spirituality and technology and described Mandya, known as ‘Sakkare Nagara,’ as a place of warmth and affection. “The welcome here has touched my heart,” he said.

Modi also noted that Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji is carrying forward the rich guru parampara and said the newly built Mandira would serve as a centre of service and inspiration.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister, along with former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, released the books ‘Soundarya Lahari and Shivamahimna Stotram’ brought out by the Mutt.

Earlier, Modi arrived at HAL Airport in Bengaluru and travelled to the Mutt in a special Army helicopter. He visited the Sri Kalabhairaveshwara Temple, offered prayers and paid floral tributes at the gadduge of Dr. Balagangadharanatha Swamiji before inaugurating the Mandira, built at a cost of Rs. 80 crore.

The Mutt presented the Prime Minister with a silver peacock symbolising Adichunchanagiri’s status as a Peacock Sanctuary.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy delivered the welcome address. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Mutt Seer Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Swami Paramatmananda Saraswati, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje, Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka were present.