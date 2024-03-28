City advocates accord rousing reception to Yaduveer
March 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was accorded a grand welcome during his visit to Mysore Bar Association premises at Law Courts Complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard here this morning.

Yaduveer was received by the advocates, with Nadaswara played in the backdrop along with the bursting of fire crackers.

Addressing the gathering of advocates, Yaduveer said “We (the erstwhile royal family and advocates) share a good rapport with legal fraternity helping the royal family in various legal matters. We are indebted to them and in the future too we will continue to share the same cordial relationship.”

Advocate B.R. Chandramouli, State Bar Council Member said, “Irrespective of party affiliations, we have pledged our support to Yaduveer. When the candidature of Yaduveer was announced, there were some confusions about whether he will mingle with people like a commoner. However, if one takes a peek into the background of Yaduveer, such feelings will be addressed. The victory of Yaduveer is certain, but he should win by a huge margin.”

Mysore Bar Association President Mahadevaswamy recalled that “Yaduveer’s father late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, who was also a MP, had sanctioned Rs. 10 lakh for the construction of Bar Association building, from his MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) Fund.”

