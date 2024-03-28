LS poll notification issued in Karnataka: Filing of nomination papers for 14 seats begins

March 28, 2024

Two candidates file papers for Mysuru-Kodagu seat on first day

Mysore/Mysuru: The filing of nomination papers for 14 Lok Sabha (LS) seats including Mysuru-Kodagu and 13 other seats in Southern Karnataka began this morning, with the issuance of poll notification by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Apart from Mysuru-Kodagu seat, the other LS Constituencies for which the poll notification was issued today are Mandya, Chamarajanagar (SC), Hassan, Bangalore South, Bangalore Central, Bangalore North, Bangalore Rural, Chikkaballapur, Kolar (SC), Tumkur, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi-Chikkamagalur and Chitradurga (SC).

The voting for these seats will take place on Apr. 26 while the voting for 14 other seats in Karnataka will be held on May 7, for which the poll notification will be issued next week.

On the first day today, two candidates — T.R. Sunil of SUCI (Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist) and M.S. Praveen of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS) — filed their nomination papers for Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat at the first floor of the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office (Returning Officer) on Bannur Road in Siddarthanagar, where the candidates are required to file their nominations, till we went to the press.

Apart from the candidate, only four others will be allowed entry to the Office of the Returning Officer (RO) while filing of nomination papers.

Also, a candidate can file a maximum of four sets of nominations. Only three vehicles of a candidate will be allowed to enter 100 mts. radius of the Deputy Commissioner Office, where nominations are filed.

The nomination papers can be filed by filling up Form 2a and Form 26 completely leaving no columns empty.

Every candidate has to deposit Rs. 25,000 (Rs.12,500 for SC/ST candidates) and the candidates contesting on party symbols are required to submit Form A and B issued by the party they represent.

Every candidate should have 10 proposers who are voters of Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer and Returning Officer (RO), said that the last date for filing of nomination papers is Apr.4 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place the following day on Apr. 5.

Last date for withdrawal of nominations is Apr.8. Voting will take place on Apr.26 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4 after all the 7 phases of polls across the country concludes on June 1. The election process will come to an end on June 6, he added.

Dr. Rajendra further said that the candidates can file their nomination papers from 11 am to 3 pm on all working days till Apr. 4.

Likewise, the candidates for Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and all other seats going to the polls on Apr.26 can file their nominations at the respective DC’s Offices, he said adding that his e-mail address is [email protected].

Pointing out that the Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency comprises 8 Assembly segments — Chamaraja (217), Krishnaraja (216), Narasimharaja (218), Chamundeshwari (215), Hunsur (212) and Periyapatna (210) in Mysuru district; Madikeri (208) and Virajpet (209) in Kodagu district, the DC said that Assistant Returning Officers have been appointed for all the 8 Assembly segments.

The officials are: P. Shivaraj, Additional Deputy Commissioner and Additional Electoral Officer, who will function from the first floor of the DC Office in Siddarthanagar (e-mail: [email protected]; Mob: 80883- 08830).

Madikeri Assembly segment: K. Narvade Vinayak, Assistant Commissioner, Madikeri and Assistant RO, Madikeri (e-mail: [email protected]; Mob: 86601-28516).

Virajpet Assembly segment: L. Narayanaswamy, Deputy Director of Land Records and Assistant RO (e-mail: [email protected]; Mob: 94488-95836).

Periyapatna Assembly segment: Shekar, Secretary, Mysuru Urban Development Authority and Assistant RO functioning from Taluk Office, Periyapatna (e-mail: [email protected]; Mob: 76767-95880).

Hunsur Assembly segment: Mohammad Harris Sumer, Assistant Commissioner, Hunsur Sub-Division and Assistant RO (e-mail: [email protected]; Mob: 89512-51098).

Chamundeshwari Assembly segment: L.M. Nandish, Assistant Commissioner, Mysuru Sub-Division, Taluk Office, Mysuru (e-mail: [email protected]; Mob: 94480-56860).

Krishnaraja Assembly segment: K.R. Sujatha, MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) and Assistant RO, Room No.20, Ground Floor, MCC Main Office, Sayyaji Rao Road (e-mail: [email protected]; Mob: 94499-68656).

Chamaraja Assembly segment: Y.H. Narayanakar, MCC Deputy Commissioner (Administration), Old Council Hall, MCC Main Office (e-mail: [email protected]; Mob: 99720-73900).

Narasimharaja Assembly segment: Shravan Nayak, Council Secretary, MCC Main Office (e-mail: [email protected]; Mob: 96064-57902).