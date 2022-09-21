City aglow with colourful lights
City aglow with colourful lights

September 21, 2022

With just five days left for grand Dasara festivities, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has taken up the artistic illumination of Statue Circles, prominent roads, procession route and buildings on a war-footing. People can enjoy the special illumination along with the illumination of Mysore Palace from 7 pm to 10.30 pm. [Pic. by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav]

  1. Masaladosa Ramaiah says:
    September 22, 2022 at 6:35 pm

    There are poor people, in large numbers in this city who are struggling with the high cost of living.
    Why not help them, instead of wasting money on these gestures, which does not help them

