City aglow with colourful lights

With just five days left for grand Dasara festivities, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has taken up the artistic illumination of Statue Circles, prominent roads, procession route and buildings on a war-footing. People can enjoy the special illumination along with the illumination of Mysore Palace from 7 pm to 10.30 pm. [Pic. by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav]
There are poor people, in large numbers in this city who are struggling with the high cost of living.
Why not help them, instead of wasting money on these gestures, which does not help them