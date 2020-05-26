City Auto and Taxi drivers can now register under ‘Seva Sindhu’ App

May 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to facilitate auto and taxi drivers to register in the ‘Seva Sindhu’ portal or App to avail the one- time compensation of Rs.5,000 each announced by the State Government, an online registration centre has been set up at the Safe Wheels Office, Prashanth Plaza, #CH-16, 5th Cross, 4th Main Road, Saraswathipuram [Ph: 0821-4001100], in association with Bharat Informal Workers Initiative (BHIWI).

The centre, which was formally launched by MLA S.A. Ramdas, who is also the President of BHIWI, this morning, will provide assistance to the beneficiaries to register under Seva Sindhu for a week.

The compensation is part of the Rs.1,610 crore relief package announced by B.S. Yediyurappa-led State Government for the benefit of those in distress due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas said that the registration process had begun from the past two days across the State and to help the auto and taxi drivers, a week-long online registration service is provided at the Safe Wheels Office where the beneficiaries can register under ‘Seva Sindhu’ along with relevant documents like DL, RC, Aadhar Card and Badge Number.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore,’ S. Nagaraj, President of Mysuru Tourist Vehicle Drivers and Owners Welfare Association, said: “Seva Sindhu Portal has some drawbacks, for example, it will not support registration of 6-seater vehicles, and for the taxis which go on long journey, there will be two drivers and two drivers cannot register with same vehicle number under Seva Sindhu. Government should rectify such issues to facilitate registration of all the eligible beneficiaries.”

Responding to this, Ramdas said that he will be discussing the issues with the Transport Minister to come out with a solution at the earliest.

Nominal taxi service to COVID Warriors

Stating that there are many people from Mysuru District Administration, Doctors, Paramedics, ASHA Workers and Police Staff, who have been working tirelessly to fight COVID-19 in Mysuru district, MLA Ramdas said that recognising such people as COVID-19 Warriors, cab service is being provided by Safe Wheels from May 25 to 31. COVID-19 Warriors can use the service to travel any place within the State by just paying the diesel cost.

Vehicle and Driver will be provided from the Safe Wheels itself and the service is on till May 31, he added. B.S. Prashanth of Safe Wheels, who is also the President of Mysuru Travels Association, was present on the occasion.