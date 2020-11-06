Mask Drive begins

November 6, 2020

Lakshmipuram Police book 65 cases, collect Rs. 16,250 fine

Mysore/Mysuru: Lakshmipuram Police, as part of COVID-19 awareness drive being undertaken by various Police Stations across the city, launched the drive in their jurisdiction yesterday. Inspector R. Venkatesh, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning said that three Police teams have been formed to create awareness among the public about the dangers of not wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and following other COVID-19 norms to prevent it from contracting and spreading.

He said that Garuda Police vehicles are conducting rounds in the Police Station limits and are visiting crowded places where social distancing is not being followed and are advising the public by issuing handbills containing information on COVID-19 awareness.

The Inspector further said that 40 cases were booked against those not wearing face masks yesterday and a total of Rs. 10,000 fine has been collected from them.

Twenty-five cases were booked till 1 pm today, he said and added that the drive will be held daily this month.