MP Pratap Simha tops State in utilisation of MPLAD Funds

May 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who is one among the most vocal BJP MPs from the State, has added one more feather to his cap, by topping the list of MPs in the utilisation of MPLAD Funds.

The Government had released Rs. 5 crore each to Pratap Simha and Mandya independent MP Sumalatha under the annual MPLAD (MP Local Area Development) Fund. Out of the Rs.5 crore, Simha has spent Rs. 2.45 crore for various development works in his Constituency so far, thus recording 49 percentage of spending. The MP has not been able to utilise the money in full due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Mandya MP Sumalatha has utilised only 26 percent of the fund (Rs. 5 crore).

As for the rest of the 26 Lok Sabha MPs from Karnataka are concerned, all of them are released Rs. 2.5 crore each and Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna stands first among them by spending Rs. 2.07 crore, thus recording 80.80 percent utilisation. He is followed by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, also the State BJP President, who has utilised 73.14 percent. Dharwad MP and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has utilised just 18 percent.

It may be mentioned here that Pratap Simha, who is a second time MP, had performed well during the previous Lok Sabha (16th) too by utilising 99.50 percent out of the Rs.22.50 crore released then.