City bizman, wife, kids found dead in M’luru hotel

March 31, 2023

Devendrappa ended life by hanging after strangulating his wife, nine-year-old twin daughters; Police suspect mounting debt reason behind deaths

Mysore/Mysuru: In a heart-wrenching incident, four of a family of a small scale industrialist from Vijayanagar Second Stage in Mysuru, including nine-year-old twin daughters, were found dead at a hotel in Mangaluru city this morning.

The deceased have been identified as N.E. Devendrappa (48), wife Nirmala (46), daughters Chaitra and Chaithanya. They were residing at a rented house at No. 121, Vani Vilas Layout, near Abhishek Circle in Vijayanagar Second Stage, Mysuru.

While Devendrappa was found hanging from the ceiling, his wife and daughters were found dead in a sleeping position on the cot, with blood stains found on them, at Room No.124 of Hotel Karuna Residency, a lodge on K.S. Rao Road in the heart of the coastal city.

According to preliminary investigation, the jurisdictional Bunder Police in Mangaluru suspect that Devendrappa strangulated his wife and kids, before hanging self.

The death note states that he (Devendrappa) took the extreme step unable to bear the harassment of financiers.

The family had checked into the hotel on Mar. 27 and booked the room for a day. On Mar. 28, Devendrappa informed the reception over phone that he will extend the stay for two more days and the family was supposed to check out on Mar. 30. As the room was not vacated, the hotel staff checked on them, but in vain. The Bunder Police were informed, on whose arrival the door was opened, only to discover the incident.

Devendrappa, a native of Nagarathnahalli in Davangere district shifted to Mysuru 11 years ago. He was running Balaji Industries, manufacturers of CNC Precision Components Machine Tool Accessories, at Metagalli Industrial Estate in city. As the debt went up around Rs. 3 crore, Devendrappa had even sold the industries recently, it is said.

Even before going to Mangaluru, Devendrappa had told his landlord Shivanna that he was going to his native to sell his agricultural lands and settle the debts. He had also not paid the rent of the house for several months, it is learnt.

JD(S) Corporator Prema Shankare Gowda, who is their neighbour, was pained over learning about their death.

Upon being informed by Police, Devendrappa’s cousin sister who resides near Sankranti Circle in Hebbal, rushed to Mangaluru early this morning.

After post-mortem, the bodies will be taken to their native in Davangere district for the last rites, it is learnt.