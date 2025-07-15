City buses get ‘Dhwani’ to guide visually-challenged commuters

July 15, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant step towards inclusive public transport, Transport Minister R. Ramalinga Reddy yesterday inaugurated the operation of sound-responsive buses equipped with ‘Dhwani Spandana’ devices designed to assist visually challenged passengers.

The launch was held at the Mysuru City Bus Stand, where the Minister flagged off the first set of buses featuring this accessibility-focused technology.

The ‘Dhwani Spandana’ system enables visually challenged commuters to travel independently without external assistance. The device comprises two parts — one unit is installed inside the bus, while the other, a handheld remote-like device with a speaker, remains with the commuter. When the “Find” button on the remote is pressed near the bus stand, the speaker on the bus announces the route number aloud. Pressing the “Select” button alerts the driver and conductor that a visually challenged passenger is approaching.

“This innovation is a major step in ensuring public transport is accessible to all. The device operates within a 30-metre radius and also allows users to select their preferred language, making it user-friendly across linguistic backgrounds,” Minister Reddy said. He also announced that all newly procured KSRTC buses would be mandatorily fitted with sound-responsive technology to support commuters with visual impairments.

NR MLA Tanveer Sait, speaking at the event, urged transport authorities to identify and deploy more buses in high-demand areas. “Decisions must not be made from the comfort of air-conditioned rooms,” he said. “Officials must step out, observe city routes firsthand and conduct field surveys to truly understand commuter needs.”

MLA G.T. Devegowda, Vice-Chairperson of State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Dr. B. Pushpa Amarnath and others were present.

Transport Minister R. Ramalinga Reddy, who flagged off the buses equipped with ‘Dhwani Spandana’ devices at City Bus Stand yesterday, overseeing distribution of handheld remote-like device with a speaker, to visually-challenged persons as MLA Tanveer Sait, Vice-Chairperson of Guarantees Implementation Authority Pushpa Amarnath and ex-MLA M.K. Somashekar look on.

200 buses in Mysuru, the highest in India

Mysuru is the first city in India to equip the highest number of buses with a sound-responsive system, ‘Dhwani Spandana’, surpassing short-term trials earlier conducted in Mumbai and Delhi.

A total of 200 city buses in Mysuru have been fitted with this technology, operating on routes from City Bus Stand to Bannimantap, KRS, Naidu Nagar, Mavanahalli, Gorur and several other destinations.

To ensure effective usage, 400 visually challenged persons have been trained in handling the device through programmes organised by Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) and All India Institute of Speech & Hearing (AIISH).