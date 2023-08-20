City celebrates 108th birth anniversary of former CM D. Devaraj Urs

August 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 108th birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs was organised at Kalamandira in the city this morning jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and District Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Speaking after inaugurating the celebrations by offering floral tributes to the portrait of the late CM, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister of Social Welfare, said that DevarajUrs as Chief Minister tirelessly championed the cause of the welfare of the exploited sections of society. By implementing many welfare schemes, Urs brought them to the mainstream of the society, he added.

DevarajUrs lent voice to the voiceless through his programmes. He could contribute so much to the welfare of the weaker sections though he had no support of caste or money power. Only because of his commitment he attracted the attention of the entire nation by setting an example through implementation of welfare programmes for the downtrodden, said Minister Dr. Mahadevappa.

Regretting that caste and money have become an inseparable part of the present system, the District in-charge Minister said that Devaraj Urs showed that it is possible to overcome these challenges by giving a good administration and pro-people programmes. “More than a politician, Devaraj Urs was social reformer and a social doctor,” he opined.

“It is important to recall the services of Devaraj Urs in these days of attempts to create rifts among various castes and religions which are against the aspirations of our Constitution. We all need to make sincere and serious efforts to prevent the division of the society on the basis of caste and religion,” added the Minister and appealed the youths to imbibe the ideals of Devaraj Urs before entering politics.

MLA K. Harishgowda presided. MLAs TanveerSait, G.T. Devegowda, T.S. Srivatsa, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah, A.H. Vishwanath, C.N. Manjegowda, Marithibbegowda, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, District Backward Classes Welfare Officer Raghavendra and hundreds of students from various city hostels participated.