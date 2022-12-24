City gears up for Christmas

December 24, 2022

Mysuru: Christmas is here again and the Christian community is all geared up to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in a grand manner this year after the festival sheen was taken away with COVID scare for the previous two years.

City’s major Churches are decked up, illuminated and are preparing for the biggest festival of the community by conducting special programmes tonight and tomorrow.

The imposing St. Philomena’s Church in city is painted, beautified and decorated for the season with first-of-its-kind theme ‘Old Testament and New Testament’ and is already attracting thousands of devotees and tourists. While ‘Old Testament’ features replicas of all creations including animals and birds, ‘New Testament’ has the Infant Jesus in the crib with mountains, flora and planets hanging around along with Sun and the stars.

Theme-based decorations at St. Philomena’s Church.

Many tourists were seen clicking pictures and taking selfies. Police security too has been heightened with huge crowd expected to attend X-mas Mass tonight.

Today, celebrations at St. Philomena’s Church will start with Christmas Carols from 10.30 pm. At 12 midnight (Dec. 25), Bishop of Mysuru Diocese, Rev. Dr. K.A. William will place the idol of Infant Jesus in the crib and conduct the midnight Mass in Kannada. Tomorrow (Dec. 25), there will be a Tamil Mass at 5 am, Kannada Mass at 6 am, English Mass at 7 am, Tamil Mass at 8 am and Kannada Mass at 9 am, said Rev Fr. Stany D’Almeida, Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Cathedral in St. Philomena’s Church premises.

The illuminated Hardwicke Church.

St. Bartholomew’s Church, situated near Suburban Bus Stand, will be holding a Candle Light Carol Service and a special programme by the Church Choir at 6.30 pm today.

Tomorrow, the first Christmas Day Service will be held at 6 am and the second Service at 8.30 am led by the Church Presbyter Rev. Daniel J. Kaundinya. Both the Services will be Holy Communion Services.

Also, celebration mode has set in at all other Churches across the city including Wesley Cathedral near Suburban Bus Stand, Hardwicke Church in Lakshmipuram, Sawday Memorial Church at Tilaknagar, Pushpashrama at R.S. Naidu Nagar, Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church at Srirampura, Infant Jesus Church in Hinkal, Sacred Heart Church in Yadavagiri.