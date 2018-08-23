City gears up for Varamahalakshmi festival tomorrow

Mysuru: The city is gearing up for tomorrow’s (Aug. 24) Varamahalakshmi festival.

Varamahalakshmi Vrata is performed by married women for the well-being of their family members, as it is believed that worshipping Goddess Varamahalakshmi on this day is equivalent to worshipping Ashtalakshmi — the eight Goddesses of wealth, earth, wisdom, love, fame, peace, pleasure and strength.

Ahead of tomorrow’s festival, womenfolk thronged Devaraja Market, Vani Vilas Market and other markets to make purchases of flowers, fruits and other pooja materials for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi.

Bangle shops, cosmetic shops, jewellery shops, textile shops, saree houses etc., were flooded by womenfolk. With huge demand for fruits, flowers, etc. the prices have shot up significantly, with sevanthige (chrysanthemum) selling at Rs. 50-60 a metre, small rose flowers at Rs. 320 per kg, lotus at Rs. 40-50 for a pair, marigold (chendu hoovu) at Rs. 40 per kg, Mysuru Mallige at Rs. 100 a metre.

The prices of fruits too have gone up considerably, with apple selling at Rs. 80 to 140 per kg, wood apple at Rs. 60 per kg. yelakki banana at Rs. 100 to 120 per kg, pineapple at Rs. 15 to 20 a piece, plantain stalks at Rs. 50-75 per pair depending on the size and mango leaves at Rs. 10 a bundle.

The festival is celebrated by decorating an idol of Goddess Lakshmi with a saree, flowers, fruits, gold jewellery and other offerings placed in front.