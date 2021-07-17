City Home Guard bags CM’s Gold Medal

July 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: B.E. Baburao Barati, a Senior Quartermaster Sergeant (SQMS) attached to Home Guards of the city, has bagged the Chief Minister’s Gold Medal for his services and protection of citizens.

Baburao was conferred the medal by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at a programme held at Vidhana Soudha’s Banquet Hall in Bengaluru on Monday last. He has been serving in Home Guards Department since 27 years.

Baburao has been part of bandobust during festivals and other programmes and has taken part in many parades, sports meets, election security, Dasara exhibition duties, where he used to educate the public on fire safety and measures to be taken during other emergencies.