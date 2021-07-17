Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav at JSS Urban Haat from tomorrow

July 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: JSS Mysore Urban Haat has organised Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav under the sponsorship of Industrial Extension Cottage (Indext-C), Government of Gujarat, from July 18 to 25 between 10 am and 9 pm at the Urban Haat premises on Ring Road, Hebbal Industrial Area here.

The main aim of the Utsav is to boost the livelihood of artisans and give a marketing platform for live artwork of handloom and handicrafts by the artisans coming from distant villages of Gujarat and pursuing the traditional artwork under Cottage and Rural Industries.

More than 50 Master Craftsmen from Gujarat will be participating in the exhibition. They will exhibit, demonstrate and trade their rich customary art and craft in the event like Patola weaving, Shawl weaving, Kutchi embroidery, Arjakh Block Print, Tie & Dye (Bandhej), Zari-Zardosi work, Bead work, Wooden & Metal art work, Jewellery & accessories, Nail painting, Home decor & furnishings, leather work etc.

The craft admiring public of Mysuru can cherish the moments at Crafts Pavilion with Kachchi Ghodi show, Puppet show, Cultural programme, Gujarati food, etc., by joining the festival.

The event will be inaugurated by D.M. Shukla, GAS., Executive Director, Indext-C, Gujarat, at 4 pm on July 18 at JSS Mysore Urban Haat. S. Puttasubbappa, Director, Finance Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha will preside. K.R. Santhanam, Director, Audit & Accounts Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Dr. H.R. Mahadevaswamy, Joint Director, Technical Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, R.R. Jadav, Manager (Class-1), Indext-C and Dr. Snehal Makwana, Manager (Marketing), Indext-C will be the chief guests.

Entry and parking are free at the event. Wearing of mask and following social distancing norms are mandatory, according to a press release from M. Shivananjaswamy, Project Officer, JSS Mysore Urban Haat.