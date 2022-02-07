City Law student dies
News

City Law student dies

February 7, 2022

He suffered a heart attack while having lunch at a hotel in Hunsur

Hunsur: A 25-year-old student died of massive heart attack while having lunch at a hotel in Hunsur yesterday afternoon.

The deceased is Nithin Kumar, son of Nataraj, a resident of Nanjapura village in the taluk, who was pursuing his fourth year Law course at Vidyavardhaka Law College in Mysuru.

Yesterday at about 3 pm, Nithin along with his friend came to a hotel, near Hunsur Bus Stand and was having lunch. After sometime, Nithin began to lean on the table and within a fraction of second, he collapsed towards his left on a chair and died. The whole incident has been captured on the CCTV camera installed in the hotel.

Though his friend and others rushed him to a hospital nearby, Nithin had reportedly died at the spot by then.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching