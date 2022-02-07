City Law student dies

February 7, 2022

He suffered a heart attack while having lunch at a hotel in Hunsur

Hunsur: A 25-year-old student died of massive heart attack while having lunch at a hotel in Hunsur yesterday afternoon.

The deceased is Nithin Kumar, son of Nataraj, a resident of Nanjapura village in the taluk, who was pursuing his fourth year Law course at Vidyavardhaka Law College in Mysuru.

Yesterday at about 3 pm, Nithin along with his friend came to a hotel, near Hunsur Bus Stand and was having lunch. After sometime, Nithin began to lean on the table and within a fraction of second, he collapsed towards his left on a chair and died. The whole incident has been captured on the CCTV camera installed in the hotel.

Though his friend and others rushed him to a hospital nearby, Nithin had reportedly died at the spot by then.