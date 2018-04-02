City Police announce traffic restrictions in Devaraja Traffic Police Station limits

Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subrahmanyeswara Rao has notified traffic regulations in the limits of Devaraja Traffic Police Station with effect from mid-March, 2018.

In a press release, the office of the Police Commissioner said that picking up or dropping passengers by stopping vehicles at circles and junctions or at T-Junctions and in 40ft radius from curved stretches of roads in the city has been banned in view of public safety and smooth flow of Traffic.

Also, the list of parking and no-parking zones at prominent places in the city has been notified as follows.

Two-wheeler parking

Eastern stretch of Dewan’s Road-Bidaram Krishnappa Road junction up to Bidaram Krishnappa Rama Mandir (Towards left).

West to East of K.R. Hospital road off Sayyaji Rao Road up to Akkichowk (Towards left).

Two-wheeler parking on Odd/Even dates

From K.T. Street-K.R. Hospital Road Junction up to Ashoka Road Junction

From Irwin Road-Halladakeri Junction up to K.R. Hospital Road Junction.

Car parking

Eastern stretch of Dewan’s Road-Bidaram Krishnappa Road junction up to N.S. Road junction via Commercial Tax Office (Towards right).

Car parking on Right & 2-wheeler on Left

From K.R. Hospital Road-Halladakeri Junction up to Someshwara Steels (South-North).

No parking