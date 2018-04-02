PM Modi greets 111-year-old Seer in Kannada

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Shivakumara Swamiji on his 111th birthday in Kannada.

Modi, who greeted the Seer, who turned 111 yesterday (Apr.1), has tweeted in Kannada wishing him well. In his tweet he has said, ‘ ಪರಮಪೂಜ್ಯ ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿಗಳ ಸುದೀರ್ಘ ಆಯುಷ್ಯ ಮತ್ತು ಆರೋಗ್ಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಸದಾ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ತಮ್ಮ ಸಾನ್ನಿಧ್ಯದಿಂದ ಭಕ್ತರನ್ನು ಅನುಗ್ರಹಿಸುತ್ತಾ, ಸಮಾಜಕ್ಕೆ ಅವರ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶನ ನಿರಂತರವಾಗಿರಲಿ.” – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2018.

This is what the translation reads, “I will always pray for the long life and health of Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji. May your guidance to the devotees and the society continue forever.”

AICC President Rahul Gandhi has also tweeted on the Seer’s birthday thus, “To convey Karmayogi Basavanna’s message of an equal society to the new generation and for the betterment of society, Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji has pledged his life. I wish him on his 111th birthday and pray for his good health, that he may continue his service to the people.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah too has tweeted and said that “Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji has been completely committed to the principles of Karmayogi Basavanna and his celebrating his 111th birthday has brought untold joy to all of us.”