Karnataka Assembly Polls – 2018: Congress faces uphill task in Narasimharaja Constituency

Mysuru: The ruling Congress is facing tough challenge from BJP and JD(S) in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Mysuru region and even the constituencies that is traditionally considered as safe places for Congress are emerging as a tough nut to crack for the party.

Take Narasimharaja Assembly constituency for example. It has a substantial concentration of Muslim votes and has for long remained a Congress fortress and a bastion of Aziz Sait family. But this time, the Congress is facing tough challenge not only from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) which finished second during 2013 polls but also the Janata Dal (Secular) and the BJP that is looking at new strategies to break the dominance of the Congress and SDPI.

In all, the constituency is bound to witness a four-cornered contest — Congress, SDPI, JD(S) and the BJP. While the Congress is likely to field the present MLA and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait, who is the son of late Aziz Sait, the JD(S) has decided to field Abdul Aziz (Abdullah), who has an influential background. Even former Mayor Ayub Khan is an aspirant for a ticket from Congress party.

Abdul Majid will contest from SDPI ticket. There are many aspirants in BJP for ticket from Narasimharaja and all candidates are confident of victory as they say that the good governance given by the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre will ensure their victory.

Among the aspirants for the BJP ticket are former MLA E. Marutirao Pawar, H.G. Giridhar who has RSS background, former Corporator B.M. Nataraj, R. Ravindrakumar, Karnataka Pradesh Hotel Owners Association President M. Rajendra, and R. Raghu Kautilya, My.Ka. Prem Kumar, MCDCC Bank President S. Chandrashekar who recently joined BJP from Congress.

For the Congress, Aziz Sait’s family has proven beneficial as the party has won most of the elections under the leadership of Aziz Sait. After Aziz Sait’s death, his son Tanveer Sait proved a winning horse for the party. The only time Aziz Sait lost in his over four-decade political career was in 1994, when Marutirao Pawar of the BJP defeated him.

Tanveer Sait, who is now also a Minister, is seeking the Congress ticket once again. But the going will not be smooth for him as he has a strong competitor in the form of Abdul Aziz Abdullah.

The JD(S) decision to field Abdullah by including his name in the first list of candidates is expected to alter the caste arithmetic in the constituency and have bearing on the outcome of the polls.

It may be recalled here that during the 1994 Assembly polls when Aziz Sait had lost the elections to BJP’s Marutirao Pawar narrowly, it was the same Abdullah who contested as a Karnataka Congress Party (KCP) candidate from the constituency. But he finished fourth.

Hence, political observers in the constituency point out that the going could turn tough for Tanveer Sait as the Congress, JD(S) and SDPI candidates will all be vying for the same Muslim votes and thereby dividing them.

The JD(S) strategy is to exploit the alienation among a section of the voters, particularly Muslims, who are against Tanveer Sait. Interestingly, Abdullah is a former Congress leader and a recent entrant to the JD(S).

The JD(S) has started its campaign in right earnest with State JD(S) President and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy addressing a massive ‘Kumara Parva’ Rally at Rajivnagar coming under the constituency, in which thousands of workers took part.

The only other keen aspirant of the Congress is former Mayor Ayub Khan. Ayub Khan, who currently represents Ward No.65 in the MCC, has been lobbying hard for the party ticket by putting forth his achievements as a three-time Corporator, Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Hoping that the party would grant him the ticket, Ayub Khan has been extensively touring the constituency.

SDPI’s (Social Democratic Party of India) K.H. Abdul Majid, who lost to Tanveer Sait in the 2013 Assembly polls by a narrow margin, is all set to contest again. Majid has already begun his campaign in the constituency. Majid, who polled 29,667 votes against Tanveer Sait’s 38,037 votes, is making a determined bid to win this time.

Coming to the BJP, which won the seat for the first time in 1994, with Marutirao Pawar defeating the then Congress stalwart Aziz Sait, the party is hoping to wrest back the constituency.

WILL SIDDHARAMAIAH CONTEST?

If political sources are to be believed, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah is keeping the Narasimharaja Constituency as a backup. Sources said he will contest from Chamundeshwari, leaving Varuna to his son Dr. Yathindra. But if the challenge is formidable in Chamundeshwari, he might focus on winning from Narasimharaja, banking on Muslim voters who are a majority here.

Sources said that Tanveer Sait might be convinced by the CM to move to Raichur (as he (Sait) is the District Minister of Raichur). As if to prove this point, a delegation of leaders from minority communities met Siddharamaiah recently and requested him to contest from Narasimharaja.

The delegation, which is said to be apprehensive with the minority votes getting split between parties, apprised the Chief Minister of the necessity of the Congress retaining the seat. As such, it would be better if he (CM) himself contested from Narasimharaja, the delegation is said to have told the CM.

The delegation, which is learnt to be unhappy with Tanveer Sait, also proposed that the Chief Minister field a new face as there is a discontent among the electorate about the performance of Tanveer, according to sources. The CM, after giving a patient hearing to the delegation, is said to have assured it of considering the suggestion, sources added.

I have applied for the Congress ticket and the High Command will consider it. The people of my constituency had elected me four times in a row (2002 by-poll, 2004, 2008 and 2013) and I have full confidence that the electorate will repose faith in me once again.” —Tanveer Sait, current MLA, Narasimharaja

I am extensively touring the constituency soon after the party allotted the ticket to me. Minister Tanveer Sait has done little for the constituency despite representing it for many years. People are eagerly waiting to defeat the Congress. I had contested in 1994 as a candidate of the erstwhile KCP (Karnataka Congress Party) headed by former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa and I know in and out of the constituency.” —Abdul Aziz (Abdullah), JD(S) candidate

I was declared as the party candidate almost a year ago. In the last elections I lost by a narrow margin and this time, I am sure of victory. Moreover, people want to see a new face as their MLA. The present MLA has ignored the constituency though he was capable of transforming the segment. —Abdul Majid, SDPI candidate

If I am fielded, I can consolidate the Congress party’s support base including Muslims in favour of the party. The voters are yearning for a new face. I am very much aware of the topography of the constituency and the problems of the people. I have done good work as a three-time Corporator. Congress can be certain of victory if the party chooses to field me this time.” —Ayub Khan, Congress ticket aspirant

I am sure of getting the party ticket. I am associated with the RSS and BJP for over two decades and already, over 35,000 people have vouched to cast their votes for me if I contest the polls. Congress will be pushed to the fourth position this time and it will be a direct contest between BJP and SDPI.” —H.G. Giridhar, aspirant of BJP ticket

I have done a lot of work as MCC Corporator. I have extensively toured the constituency once even before the announcement of the poll schedule. I will bring victory to the BJP if the party gives ticket to me.” —B.M. Nataraj, aspirant of BJP ticket

Voters & polling pattern

Total voters : 2,53,051

Male voters : 1,25,331

Women voters : 1,27,720

In the last Assembly polls held in 2013, Tanveer Sait of the Congress, who secured 38,037 votes won the seat by defeating Abdul Majid of SDPI. The JD(S) candidate came third and BJP candidate B.P. Manjunath was fourth.

Tanveer Sait won the 2002 by-poll that was necessitated following the death of his father Aziz Sait and in 2004, 2008 and 2013, thus recording four straight victories in a row.