Breakthrough in bizman murder: Four persons arrested

Mysuru: Metagalli Police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of businessman Harish Kumar on Mar. 28, which came to light the next day.

The arrested have been identified as Swamy, Vijay alias Viji, Pradeep alias Kaatu and Pradeep alias Nagesh. All the four were arrested yesterday night at Halladakeri, behind Suburban Bus Stand in city.

All the four accused were produced before a Court which has remanded them to judicial custody.

Harish Kumar (30), son of Siddappa and a resident of Chamundeshwari Layout, opposite Vikrant Tyres, owned Shivashakthi Fabrication Unit in Metagalli.

Harish’s uncle Chandrappa had given permission to Swamy, one of the arrested, to run a petty shop in the Unit premises. As Chandrappa passed away in 2008, Harish began pressurising Swamy to vacate the place for which Swamy is said to have demanded Rs. 3 lakh, the cost which he (Swamy) had incurred to set up the petty shop. This led to frequent quarrels between the duo.

It is said, Harish had the habit of consuming liquor in the fabrication unit premises. On Mar. 28 night too, Harish began to consume liquor and was joined by the four including Swamy.

After sometime, Swamy, along with three others hit Harish with a wooden log and stone slabs, killing him. They later fled from the spot.

The murder came to light on Mar. 29 morning when a few people noticed the body of Harish and informed Metagalli Police.

Metagalli Police, who had registered a case in this regard, took up the investigation and arrested all the four accused yesterday afternoon.

Metagalli Inspector Raghavendra Gowda, SI Vishwanath, ASI Ponnappa, staff Suresh, Lingarajappa, Mahadevappa, Muddukumar, Rajesh, Bheemappa, Madhu, Mahesh and others took part in the nabbing operation.