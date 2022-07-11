City Police Commissioner inaugurates three-day free camp for cops at AIISH

July 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to provide early detection and treatment for speech, language and hearing disorders among Police personnel and their family members, a three-day free screening camp was organised by All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) at its premises in city this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating the camp, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that Noise-Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL) can have a devastating effect on the performance of Police personnel on the job and hence AIISH in association with Karnataka Police Department has organised the camp.

For law enforcement personnel, noise exposure is unavoidable. While construction workers and machine operators can wear hearing protection on the job, the same is not practical for Police as it is essential for cops to have unencumbered hearing to remain acutely aware of all their surroundings, whether that’s a suspect creeping around the corner or a passing vehicle coming dangerously close during a routine traffic stop. But those situations that make hearing protection impractical also make hearing loss extremely dangerous, he said.

Expert audiologists, speech-language pathologists and ENT doctors will screen Police personnel and family members to detect speech and hearing disorders.

AIISH Director Dr. M. Pushpavathi, City Armed Reserve (CAR) DCP Shivaraju, Mounted Police Commandant Nagaraju and others were present.