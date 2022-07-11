Unity among Hindus vital to save temples

July 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the Hindu Samaj is centred around temples, author and columnist Sandeep Balakrishna stressed on the need for a cohesive Hindu unity in order to save temples and reclaiming lost temples.

He was delivering a talk on ‘Reclaiming Hindu Temples: A 360 Degree View,’ organised by Manthana, Mysuru, at the Institution of Engineers-India (IEI) on JLB Road here on Saturday.

Emphasising on the need for considering the entire Hindu Samaj as one family, Sandeep Balakrishna said that just as every member of the family contribute for the maintenance of home, all Hindus should unite to save our existing temples and reclaim lost temples.

Pointing out that our ancestors had carefully safeguarded our temples and at the same time our erstwhile rulers too tried to unite the Hindu Samaj, he observed that in the past, all Hindus, irrespective of their caste and creed used to offer prayer at temples with utmost devotion.

But with the passage of time, the Hindu Samaj too underwent transition with changing times, which resulted in the destruction of several important temples. Now, the Government and the Hindu Samaj should come together to save and safeguard our temples, he opined.

He also appealed members of the Hindu community to join hands with Janajagarana Trust, Manthana, Mysuru and other Hindu organisations which are working with total commitment for reclaiming our lost temples.

Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions Secretary R. Vasudeva Bhat and others were present.