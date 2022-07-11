MLA launches roads, drains development works at Bannimantap

July 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Narasimharaja (NR) Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait performed guddali puja for road and drains development works at Bannimantap Industrial ‘A’ layout this morning.

The development works will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 8.40 crore and the tender has been awarded to Contractor G.L. Lakshmegowda. The works are to be completed in six months.

Road and drains development works will be taken up on Star of Mysore Road, the roads in front of Neha Wood Industries, Servo Lubricants godown and Devi Mane Manjamma Temple, the road adjacent to National Marbles and Granites, road leading to House Nos. 58 to 73, the roads next to Bajaji Theatre and the storm water drain, the road from Jodi Tenginama Road till Mysuru-Bengaluru Railway Line, the road next to the slum and the road adjacent to Mysuru-Bengaluru Railway line.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Tanveer Sait said that most of the roads in Bannimantap Industrial Layout were in bad shape which was causing problems especially during rainy season as the roads used to get filled with slush.

Hence the works to develop the roads and drains was approved and the works were launched today, he said and added that the works would be completed soon.

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Executive Engineer Sunil, Assistant Executive Engineer Roopashree, Assistant Engineer Ravindra, Contractor G.L. Lakshmegowda, Railway Goods Shed Lorry Owners Association President Abdul Khader Shahid, leaders G.N. Manjunath, Syed Iqbal, former Youth Congress President Shoukath Ali Khan, social worker Jamsheed Baig and others were present.