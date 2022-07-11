Part of Hadinaaru Kaalu Mantapa in Nanjangud under water

July 11, 2022

Nanjangud: Over 30,000 cusecs of water is being released from the Kabini Dam in H.D. Kote taluk following heavy rains in Wayanad District of Kerala, the Dam’s main catchment area.

The Dam authorities have issued a flood alert and asked the people living in low-lying areas to move to safe places anticipating heavy discharge of water.

Part of Hadinaaru Kaalu Mantapa in Nanjangud has been submerged and devotees are not allowed to the bathing ghat.

As there is a chance of more water being released, people living in the surroundings of Kapila river such as Thopina Beedhi, Kurubageri, Gowrighatta, Saraswathi Colony and Halladakeri are worried that their houses will be water-logged like in the past.

The Taluk Administration is ready to shift the residents of low-lying areas to safer places. In all, there are four crest gates in the Kabini Dam and 25,000 cusecs of water is being released from them and over 5,000 cusecs of water is being released from Subhash Kabini Power Project.

The Dam has an inflow of over 30,000 cusecs. Due to the water release, the bridge in front of the Dam that links Bidralli village has been submerged, cutting off the connection to over 50 villages within N. Begur Gram Panchayat limits.

Apart from ensuring Police presence on the Bidralli Bridge, the Dam authorities have allowed the movement of people from the 50 villages of N. Begur limits to walk on the Kabini Dam.