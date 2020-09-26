City Police stop suspected fake University from conferring fake doctorates

September 26, 2020

Three taken into custody; certificates, mementoes seized

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Police, led by DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, raided a private hotel on Hunsur Road, where a suspected fake University had organised a ceremony to confer Hon. Doctorates.

Police have taken three persons into custody besides seizing Ph.D certificates and mementoes. Ironically, Harihara MLA Ramappa was the chief guest.

Acting on a tip off that a fake University in the name ‘International Global Peace University’ was conferring Hon. Doctorates in city this morning, DCP Dr. Prakash Gowda and staff raided the hotel during which a few organisers fled from the spot. The Varsity, it is learnt, after collecting money from over 150 gullible candidates, had organised a function to confer Ph.D degrees.

It is alleged that the University used to take lakhs of rupees from many people across the country and dupe them with fake certificates.

DCP Prakash Gowda said that the University had deployed many agents to bring candidates to the University and were being paid huge commission amounting to Rs. 50,000.

The University, while organising the function, used to invite people from other places and confer Hon. Doctorates on them. Likewise, when the function is organised in Bengaluru and other places, the University used to invite people from Mysuru and other places and confer Ph.D degrees on them, he added.

Vijayanagar Inspector Balakrishna and staff took part in the raid. A case has been registered in this regard at Vijayanagar Police Station.