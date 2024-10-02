City ready for DASARA

October 2, 2024

Dr. Hampana to inaugurate Nada Habba atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow between 9.15 am and 9.45 am

Mysuru: With the 10-day Nada Habba Dasara set to begin from tomorrow (Oct. 3 to 12), Mysuru city is geared up for the inauguration of the grand event atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow.

Veteran litterateur Nadoja Dr. Hampana (Ham. Pa. Nagarajaiah) will inaugurate Dasara-2024 atop Hill in the auspicious Vrishchika Lagna between 9.15 am and 9.45 am by paying obeisance and offering floral tributes to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, in the presence of CM Siddaramaiah, Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, other Cabinet Ministers and top officials of the District Administration.

The entire Hill Temple area is decorated and wears a festive look, with banners and buntings dotting the hilltop. Dr. Hampana will arrive along with his family members (his wife Kamala Hampana passed away in June this year) in city this evening and stay overnight.

Mysuru city is all set for the glittering event with the District Administration lighting up the Mysore Palace, Jaganmohan Palace, all Circles and prominent Roads in the heart of the city and so also most localities.

Days before the Dasara festivities, the CESC had begun works on illumination of all prominent streets within the MCC limits. All Government and Quasi-Government buildings have been illuminated for the grand event. This year, impressive paintings have been drawn around the Circles to attract public attention.

Similarly, all arrangements have been made for the Dasara cultural events in the Palace premises, which is expected to attract thousands of music lovers from across the State. So also, preparations are going on in full swing for the Yuva Dasara event (Oct. 6 to 10) near Uttanahalli.

On the eve of Dasara inauguration, priests of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Hill, led by Chief Priest Shashishekar Dikshit, performed ‘Shudheekarana’ of the idol of Goddess and draped the idol of the presiding deity yesterday itself (today being Mahalaya Amavasya).

A huge stage has been erected near the Hill temple for the inauguration, from where Dr. Hampana and other dignitaries will offer special prayers and shower flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, placed in a Silver Chariot (Belli Ratha) and decorated with Brahmi Alankara, to mark the beginning of Navarathri festivities.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, accompanied by ADC Dr. P. Shivaraju, DCP M. Muthuraj, Chamundi Hill Temple Authority Member-Secretary M.J. Roopa visited Chamundi Hill this morning and reviewed preparations for Dasara inauguration tomorrow. The DC gave tips to officials regarding the finishing touches for the arrangements.