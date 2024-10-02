Khas Durbar at Mysore Palace

October 2, 2024

Mysuru: As part of the 10-day Nada Habba Dasara celebrations or Navarathri from Oct. 3 to 12, the Private Durbar (Khas Durbar) will commence at the Mysore Palace Durbar Hall tomorrow.

Titular head of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal Family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is also the Mysuru-Kodagu MP will hold the Durbar and it will be the first Durbar after he became the MP. Preparations for the Khas Durbar are in full swing at the Palace.

Ahead of the Khas Durbar, the Golden Throne was assembled in the Durbar Hall and the Silver Bhadrasana was set up at the Kannadi Thotti within the Palace premises on Sept. 27.

The Khas Durbar will officially begin with the ‘Enne Shastra’ (oil bath) ceremony for Yaduveer at 4.30 am tomorrow, followed by the attachment of the Lion Head (Simhada Tale) to the Golden Throne between 5.45 am and 6.10 am.

Subsequently, the ‘Kankana Dharane’ will be held where Kankana will be tied on Yaduveer between 7.45 and 8.45 am at Chamundi Thotti in the Palace. The idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari will then be brought to the Kodi Someshwara Temple in the Palace, accompanied by the Pattada Elephant, Horse and Cow.

The Khas Durbar will commence with Kalasa Puja and Simhasana Puja at 11 am, after which Yaduveer will ascend the throne during an auspicious time between 11.35 am and 12.05 pm to hold the Khas Durbar.

Following this, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari will be transported from Chamundi Thotti to Kannadi Thotti between 1.5 pm and 1.35 pm, after which several rituals will be conducted, marking the conclusion of the first day of the Khas Durbar.

On Oct. 9, Saraswathi Puja will be performed in the Palace from 10.05 am to 10.35 am, during which musical instruments, rare and valuable books and other articles in the Palace will be worshipped.

On Oct. 10, following the Khas Durbar, the Kaalaratri Utsava will take place at Kannadi Thotti in the evening.

On Oct. 11, Durgashtami Puja rituals will be held, including the Chandi Homa at Chamundi Thotti at 6 am, followed by other customary rituals.

On Oct. 12, the final day of the Dasara festivities, the idol of the deity will be paraded along with the Pattada Aaane (elephant), horse and cow at 9.45 am. Subsequently, Uttara Puja will be performed at 10.15 am, along with Vijayayatre, Shamipuja, and other rituals, bringing the 10-day Dasara Khas Durbar at the Palace to a close.