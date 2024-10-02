Traffic restrictions for Dasara-2024

October 2, 2024

Route diversions, one-ways and no parking zones from Oct. 3 to 12

Mysuru: In view of heavy inflow of tourist vehicles to city for Dasara, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has issued orders restricting movement of vehicles on city roads, imposing one-way rule and no parking zones from Oct. 3 to Oct. 12 across the city.

One-way routes from 4 pm to 12 midnight

Roads around Mysore Palace: Keeping Mysore Palace at the centre, movement of vehicles is allowed in anti-clockwise direction from Hardinge Circle – Albert Victor Road – Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle – K.R. Circle – New Sayyaji Rao Road – Rachaiah Circle – Basaveshwara Circle – Gun House Circle – Nanjangud Road – Rajahamsa Junction – Truck Terminal Road – M.L. Somasundaram Circle – S. Linganna Circle – Lokaranjan Mahal Road and Hardinge Circle.

Traffic has been restricted in clockwise direction (except from Basaveshwara Circle – Gun House Circle – Nanjangud Road – Rajahamsa Junction till Somasundaram Circle).

From K.R. Circle: K.R. Circle – New Sayyaji Rao Road – Bata Junction – Govt. Ayurveda Hospital Circle – Irwin Road – Nehru Circle – Ashoka Road – Silver Jubilee Clock Tower – Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle and K.R. Circle.

Keeping the place in the middle of these roads as centre, movement of vehicles in the clockwise direction is allowed. Vehicular movement in the anti-clock direction is banned.

Devaraj Urs Road: Movement and parking of all types of vehicles is banned from K.R. Circle – Devaraj Urs Road till JLB Road Junction.

From Purandara Road: Movement and parking of all types of vehicles (except for vehicles arriving for Palace programmes) is banned from Rachaiah Circle till the Wrestling Arena Junction.

From Gun House Circle: Movement and parking of all types of vehicles is banned from Gun House Circle till Hardinge Circle.

From Brahmapuri Junction: One way movement of vehicles is allowed from Brahmapuri Junction till Rotary Junction from east to west direction. Movement of vehicles is banned from west to east direction.

From Mysuru Zoo Road: One way movement of vehicles is allowed from south to north direction from Somasundaram Circle till Linganna Circle. Movement of vehicles from north to south direction is banned.

From Circus Grounds: One way movement of vehicles is allowed from east to west direction from Circus Grounds Junction till Hardinge Circle. Movement from west to east direction is banned.

From Gandhi Circle: One way movement of vehicles are allowed to move from east to west direction from Gandhi Circle on Old Bank Road to SR Road Junction. Movement from west to east direction is banned.

From Dhanvantri Road: Vehicles are allowed to move from east to west direction from Bata Junction, Dhanvantri Road till Gayatri Bhavan Junction. Movement from west to east direction is banned.

From Ashoka Road: One way movement of vehicles is allowed in south direction from Ashoka Road-Dawood Khan Street Junction till Nehru Circle. Movement of vehicles from Nehru Circle till Dawood Khan Street Junction is banned.

From Chamaraja Double Road Junction: One way movement of vehicles in north direction is allowed from Chamaraja Double Road Junction till Banumaiah Chowk. Movement of vehicles from Banumaiah Chowk till Chamaraja Double Road Junction is banned.

From Agrahara Circle: One way has been created towards north side from Agrahara Circle – Thyagaraja Road till Chamaraja Double Road. Movement of vehicles towards South from Chamaraja Double Road till Agrahara on Thyagaraja Road is banned.

From B.N. Road Junction: One-way rule is already in force from B.N. Road Junction till Ashoka Road Junction on Chandragupta Road. This rule has been temporarily lifted from Oct. 2 to 12 and one-way rule has been made from (west to east) Ashoka Road Junction till B.N. Road Junction.

Parking ban from Oct. 3 to 12

Parking of all type of vehicles is banned on both the sides of the roads around Mysore Palace such as B.N. Road, Albert Victor Road, Sayyaji Rao Road and Purandara Road.

Parking is banned on both sides from MUDA Junction on Ramavilas Road till Banumaiah’s College Junction (except KSRTC buses). Parking is not allowed on both sides from Basaveshwara Road on New Sayyaji Rao Road till Agrahara Circle; From Agrahara Circle till Siddappa Square (left side); from Agrahara Circle till M.G. Road Under Bridge (both sides); from Srinivasa Circle on JLB Road till Yele Thota Junction (both sides); from Ramaswamy Circle till Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade (both sides).

From Ramaswamy Circle till Basaveshevara Circle (both sides); from DC Office Arch Junction till K.G. Koppal Under Bridge (both sides); D. Devaraj Urs Road (both sides); from Brahmapuri Junction till Rotary Junction (both sides); from Bata Junction till Gayathri Bhavan Junction (both sides); from Gandhi Square till Sayyaji Rao Road Junction (both sides); from Meelad Park on Ashoka Road till Harsha Road Junction (both sides); around Gandhi Square (except KSRTC buses); Ashoka Road Junction on Chandragupta Road till B.N. Road Junction (both sides); from Central Mall (Chatrimara) Junction till Five Lights Circle (both sides); from Nehru Circle via Mini Vidhana Soudha till Neminath Steels Junction (both sides).

From Fountain Circle via old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road till Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital Junction – both sides); from LIC Circle via new Mysuru-Bengaluru Road till old Toll Gate Road (both sides); from LIC Circle via Nelson Mandela Road till Highway Circle (both sides); from Highway Circle via New Sayyaji Rao Road till Old RMC Circle (both sides); from Old RMC Circle via Seshadri Iyer Road till J.K. Grounds Junction (both sides); from Circus Grounds via Lokaranjan Mahal Road till Hardinge Circle (both sides); from Somasundaram Circle via Mysuru Zoo Road till Chennaiah Circle (both sides); from SP Office Circle via Chamundi Vihar Stadium Road till old BJP Office Junction (both sides).

From B.N. Road Junction via Dasara Exhibition North Gate Road till Mysuru Zoo Road Junction (both sides); from SRT Junction on Mysuru Zoo Road till Old Post Office Junction (both sides); from M.G. Road junction (Mall of Mysore) via Manasara Road till Lokaranjan Mahal Road Junction (both sides).

From B.N. Road Junction (Chatrimara) on Male Mahadeshwara Road till the east of Channaiah Circle (both sides) and from Kalikamba Temple Junction till Samosa Corner and from Samosa Corner via Mahadevapura Road till Udayagiri Road Junction (both sides).

Restrictions on KSRTC and private buses

Meanwhile, movement of KSRTC and private buses has been diverted and direction board have been installed at vantage points across the city.

While restrictions for KSRTC buses is imposed from 4 pm to 11 pm on all days from Oct. 3 to 11, restrictions is again imposed on Oct. 11 and 12 from 6 am to 12 midnight. Alternative routes and parking places for city buses have been provided on Oct. 12 from 6 am to 12 midnight.

Entry of private buses to city centre has been restricted every day between 4 pm and 11 pm from Oct. 3 to 10 and from 6 am to 12 midnight on Oct. 11 and 12.

One-way rule from 6 am to 12 midnight on Oct. 11 and 12

From Old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road: Vehicles coming from Old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road should take a left turn at Link Road Junction and proceed via Abul Kalam Azad Circle – Rajendranagar Main Road and Fountain Circle. Movement of vehicles is banned in the opposite direction.

From Fountain Circle: Vehicles proceeding towards Bengaluru from Fountain Circle should proceed via Tipu Circle – Old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road and Link Road Junction. Movement in the opposite direction (towards LIC Circle) is banned.

From LIC Circle: Movement of vehicles from east to west from LIC Circle via Old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road towards Link Road Junction is banned. Movement from west to east is allowed.

Vehicular movement totally banned from 6 am to 12 midnight on Oct. 12

Movement of all types of vehicles is totally banned on Jumboo Savari route – Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace – Albert Victor Road – K.R. Circle – Sayyaji Rao Road – Govt. Ayurveda Hospital Circle – Highway Circle – Nelson Mandela Road and Torchlight Parade Grounds Main Gate. Hanumanthanagar 3rd Main Road till Old Toll Gate Road on New Mysuru-Bengaluru Road.

Entry of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and Light Motor Vehicles (HMVs) to city are banned via Nanjangud Road, T. Narasipur Road, Bannur Road, Bengaluru Road, KRS Road, Hunsur Road, Bogadi Road and H.D. Kote Road.