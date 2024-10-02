MUDA 50:50 site allotment scam probe: Lokayukta Police begin documentation process 

October 2, 2024

Mysuru: A day after inspecting and conducting a detailed survey of the 3.16-acre land under Survey Number 464 in Kesare, previously owned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, the Mysuru Lokayukta Police initiated documentation work today.

Lokayukta officials are actively engaged in their office to advance the investigation. The teams, led by Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh, along with two Dy.SPs and two Inspectors, were busy this morning gathering evidence for documentation before issuing notices to the accused: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy (who gifted the land to Parvathi) and J. Devaraju (who sold the Kesare land to Mallikarjunaswamy) and others.

Sources informed Star of Mysore that the documentation process must be completed before notices are issued. “Lokayukta ADGP Manish Kharbikar has directed the investigation teams to prepare questionnaires in their respective probe fields and collect the necessary documents before questioning the accused. The investigation teams have created checklists for their areas of inquiry and are proceeding accordingly,” the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Lokayukta Police have identified the residence of A-3 Mallikarjunaswamy, which is currently occupied by tenants. His house is located in the T.K. Layout of Mysuru, at No. 1245 on First Main Road, 17th Cross Road.

Reports indicate that Mallikarjunaswamy rented out the house four years ago and now resides in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru. Currently, only his tenants are living there, depositing rent into his bank account every month.

As the investigation unfolds, the Lokayukta Police are preparing to gather information about Mallikarjunaswamy’s residence in Bengaluru in order to issue a notice.