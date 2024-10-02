Cancel all 50:50 ratio MUDA sites allotted from 2015

October 2, 2024

City advocate files Public Interest Litigation in Mysuru Court listing 9-point appeal

Mysuru: In the light of alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) concerning the allocation of sites under the 50:50 ratio scheme, a significant development has emerged.

The Lokayukta Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, and three others. In response, Advocate S. Arunkumar from the city filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in a City Court yesterday (Oct. 1), seeking to permanently declare all sites allotted by MUDA under the 50:50 ratio scheme since 2015 as null and void.

Speaking to reporters at Pathrakarthara Bhavan this morning, Arunkumar, the lead advocate of Pragabhi Associates, revealed that he filed PIL-Original Suit (OS) No. 1762/2024 at the Court of the Principal Civil Judge and JMFC in Mysuru.

According to the copy of the PIL shared with the media, Arunkumar, along with M. Sathish, a resident of Nazarbad, has named several defendants in the case, including the Principal Secretary of the Department of Urban Development, Government of Karnataka, the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru and the Commissioners of both MUDA and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Arunkumar has made a nine-point appeal to the Court in his PIL, outlining the following prayers:

Nullification of allotments: To permanently declare all sites allotted under the 50:50 ratio scheme by MUDA since 2015 as null and void due to improper application of the scheme and associated irregularities.

Injunction against further transfers: To issue a permanent injunction preventing MUDA from alienating or transferring any sites allotted under the 50:50 scheme until the issues are resolved and the validity of these allotments is fully reviewed.

Restriction on MUDA’s actions: To permanently restrict MUDA from continuing any actions related to the 50:50 ratio scheme and to stay all proceedings associated with these allotments to ensure no further actions are taken until a thorough investigation and resolution are achieved legally.

Declaration of land ownership: To permanently declare that the land near Ramakrishnanagar Circle under survey numbers 27.3, 27/1, 15/1, and 15/2, measuring about 17 acres and 21 guntas, belongs to MUDA.

Nullification of previous allotments: To permanently declare the sites allotted under the regime of the then MUDA Commissioners Dr. D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar, including schemes for bit of land and incentive sites for land losers, as null and void.

Attachment of properties: To attach both movable and immovable properties of the then Commissioners Dr. Natesh and Dinesh Kumar to compensate for the loss incurred by MUDA due to their actions in violation of the provisions of law.

Injunction against beneficiaries: To restrain all beneficiaries of the above allotments from further alienation of sites allotted by the then MUDA Commissioners under the schemes including schemes for bit of land and incentive sites for land losers. These alienations must be declared null and void.

Further alienation restraint: To restrain all beneficiaries of the above allotments from any further alienation of the sites allotted under these schemes.

Injunction against construction licences: To restrain MUDA and the MCC from granting any licences for construction or trading activities on the sites allocated under these schemes since 2015.

The controversy surrounding the 50:50 site scheme escalated when it was emerged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, was a beneficiary of 14 sites in the upscale Vijayanagar Layout in Mysuru.