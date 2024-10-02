MUDA moves to cancel 14 sites allotted to CM’s wife

October 2, 2024

Mysuru: After receiving a letter from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, to surrender the 14 compensatory sites allotted to her under 50:50 scheme, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) swiftly moved into action.

MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan wrote to the MUDA Additional District Sub-Registrar, instructing the cancellation of sale deeds for the sites, which were granted to Parvathi in Vijayanagar III and IV Stages.

This allotment was made in exchange for her 3.16-acre land under survey number 464 in Kesare village, which had been developed by MUDA without proper land acquisition procedures.

Raghunandan informed Star of Mysore that MUDA’s regulations allow for the immediate retrieval of sites if voluntarily surrendered. “As the CM’s wife has voluntarily surrendered the 14 sites, I initiated the necessary process. The MUDA Secretary has directed the Additional District Sub-Registrar, whose office is within the MUDA office, to cancel the sale deeds,” he stated. The Additional District Registrar holds the authority to execute the cancellation.

Before proceeding, legal experts were consulted to ensure the cancellation was within legal bounds. “We confirmed that the sites could indeed be taken back. We will also confirm with legal experts whether the 14 sites can be sold to other parties as per law once the sale deed is cancelled,” Raghunandan added. Parvathi’s signature was also secured at her Mysuru residence to facilitate the handover.

The Commissioner’s order, authorising MUDA Secretary Prasanna Kumar to handle the cancellation, has been delivered to the Additional Sub-Registrar. “These sites, currently in Parvathi’s name, will be returned to MUDA, bringing financial benefits as well,” Raghunandan noted.

MUDA Secretary Prasanna Kumar personally submitted the cancellation order to the Additional Sub-Registrar’s Office. Although Parvathi was not physically present, the sale deeds can still be nullified through private attendance.

Today being a Government holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanthi, there is no activity in MUDA. The Kaveri 2.0 software of the Department of Stamps and Registration will open only tomorrow across the State and only after it opens, the process of the title deed cancellations will begin. Before the records are updated in the software, the MUDA officers (Additional Sub-Registrar) are required to initiate several other parallel processes.

Under Section 8 of the Karnataka Incentive Sites Allotment Rules, 1991, sites surrendered voluntarily can be reclaimed without delay. Additionally, Section 13 of the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act empowers the MUDA Commissioner to cancel sale deeds.

Sources indicate the process of reclaiming the sites is nearing completion, with the necessary documents expected to be released soon. MUDA will also notify Lokayukta Police and the Justice P.N. Desai Commission, which is investigating alleged irregularities within MUDA, as well as the State Government, about the development, sources added.

‘MUDA reclaiming 14 sites without Court approval is improper’

Since the grant of 14 sites is under investigation, it would not be procedurally correct for MUDA to directly reclaim the sites at this stage even if it is surrendered voluntarily. The status of the property should remain unchanged during the investigation. If MUDA reclaims the sites directly, it will result in a change of ownership.

At the time the case was filed, CM Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi was the owner of the property. Reclaiming the sites would transfer ownership to MUDA. The investigation authorities should be informed of the reclamation, and the process should only proceed after obtaining Court approval. If MUDA reclaims the sites directly from Parvathi without following this procedure, it cannot be deemed proper.” —G.V. Ramamurthy, Senior Advocate.