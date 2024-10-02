Handmade (Paper Pulp) Dolls Show at Inchara Kalakshetra

October 2, 2024

Mysuru: K.S. Raghavendra, a 75-year-old artist from city, has organised a Handmade (Paper Pulp) Dolls Show at his residence ‘Inchara Kalakshetra,’ 149/150, 4th Cross, 3rd Main, Mahadeshwaranagara 2nd Stage, Vijayanagar, Mysuru, from Oct. 3 to Nov. 15. Display will be open for viewing from 10 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm everyday.

Raghavendra has made over 210 dolls depicting various stages of Sri Krishna and his antics as a little boy as part of narrative of the ‘Dashavathara.’ The dolls are handmade with paper pulp and has been built from scratch.

The presentation is called ‘Dashavatharadalli Sri Bala Krishna Leele’ and proudly presented in the auspicious year of Krodhinaama Samvatsara, Ashwayuja Padya.

The display will be inaugurated tomorrow by Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Professor & Medical Superintendent, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences & Research, Mysuru and K. Narasimha Murthy, Bureau Chief, Prajavani, Myusuru.

In previous Dasara seasons, Raghavendra had made dolls depicting the stories of ‘Srinivasa Kalyana’ (120 dolls) and “Raghavendra Swamy’s life story (170 dolls).

For details, contact Mob: 98867-64542 or 98867-21171.