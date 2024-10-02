Snehamayi Krishna gets ED summons for inquiry
News

Snehamayi Krishna gets ED summons for inquiry

October 2, 2024

Will provide further information during the inquiry tomorrow: Activist

Mysuru: Right To Information (RTI) and social activist Snehamayi Krishna, a key complainant in the MUDA site allotment scam, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear tomorrow (Oct. 3).

The ED, which has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has directed Krishna to appear in person at 11 am on Oct. 3 to provide evidence and submit records related to the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.

The notice, signed by investigating officer Muralikannan, Assistant Director at the ED, instructs Snehamayi Krishna to report to the Bengaluru Zonal Office in Wilson Garden. Additionally, the notice permits documents to be submitted via email prior to the scheduled appearance.

Krishna’s complaint prompted the Lokayukta Police to file an FIR against CM Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi and two others, concerning the allotment of 14 sites by MUDA to Parvathi. The complaint was emailed to the ED on Sept. 27. Meanwhile, Snehamayi Krishna confirmed this morning his intention to appear before the ED for the inquiry tomorrow. “I previously submitted a 500-page document supporting my claims. I filed the complaint in light of the massive fraud involving land allocations, and I will provide further information during the inquiry,” he stated.

Krishna also informed Lokayukta officials in Mysuru about his ED inquiry and clarified that the site inspection at Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages, where the 14 sites were allotted to                    Parvathi, has been postponed to Oct. 4.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching