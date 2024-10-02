Dasara Yuva Sambhrama-2024 ends; Full house on all days

October 2, 2024

Mysuru: Dasara Yuva Sambhrama came to an end at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here on Tuesday, with Kannada reverberating through the auditorium.

The 8-day long cultural extravaganza (as it was extended for a day till Tuesday), showcased the talents of students from over 400 colleges in the State, who highlighted the significance of art, literature and culture, along with farmers, freedom fighters, soldiers and the women, who with their grit and determination remain etched in history, sending the message of national integrity and equality.

Students of over 50 colleges propagated the cause of Kannada, unveiling the folk art, the Desi art form.

Students of Government Tool Room & Training Centre (GTTC), Belagola, Bright PU College, Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and MCM First Grade College, showed their devotion towards Kannada with their dance performance for the song Kannadave nammamma…

The bravery of proud queens of the land, Kittur Rani Chennamma and Jhansi Rani Laxmibai, was recreated by students of GEMS PU College. The students of Shastry PU College, Hunsur, recreated the grandeur of Vijayanagar emperor Krishnadevaraya’s Vijayayatre.

The troupes of Government First Grade College, Mysuru, entertained with the performance of folk art forms like Kamsale, Kolata, Puja Kunita, Yakshagana, Karaga and Daiva Narthana.

With their performance for ‘Chellidaru Malligeya…,’ a folk song, students of Government First Grade College, Kuderu, Chamarajanagar, Government PU College, K.R. Pet and St. Mary’s PU College, H.D. Kote, literally spread the fragrance of jasmine on the stage. The students of Citizens First Grade College of Science and Commerce and Management, paid tributes to Dasara elephant Arjuna, the former Howdah carrier.

Students of Vidyaharide Composite PU College, Government PU College, Bannur, Nataraja PU College, among others cast a devotional spell, dancing for the songs on Lord Ganesha and Maa Durga. Navaratri Vaibhava, an ensemble of the Goddess in different avatars, by the students of The Oxford College of Business Management, Bengaluru, added a touch of gaiety and glory to the event.

Students of New Expert First Grade College, Ramanagar, created awareness on sexual harassment of women.

The students of JSS PU College, SJCE campus in Manasagangothri, created awareness on gender discrimination. They sent a collective message — If given an opportunity, women will prove themselves equal to men. If the sexual harassment against women continues, she will rise up one day, to fight the unabated exploitation of women.

Houseful

The 8-day long Yuva Sambhrama was a full house on the last day on Tuesday too.

The youths, who were vying for a space in the front, close to the dais, enjoyed every moment without any hedge, shaking legs to the foot-tapping music, creating a youthful frenzy, whistling to the hilt, thus encouraging their peers to perform without any inhibitions.