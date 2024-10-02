Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan Award for Pt. Basavaraj Bhajantri

October 2, 2024

Mysuru: Noted Shehnai exponent Pandit Basavaraj Bhajantri Hedigonda has been selected for Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan Award for the year 2024-25. Kannada and Culture Department has announced the award for Pt. Bhajantri, that will be conferred by the Chief Minister on the evening of Oct. 3, during the inauguration of Dasara Cultural Programmes at Palace premises.

A native of Hedigonda village, Byadgi taluk in Haveri district, Pt. Bhajantri was born on May 1, 1953 to Pt. Tirukappa and Savitramma couple. With both father and grandfather being Shehnai exponents, Pt. Bhajantri was attracted towards the music in his childhood.

He is ‘A’ grade artiste of Akashvani and Doordarshan. As a percussionist, Pt. Bhajantri has accompanied noted vocalists Pt. Raghunath Nakod, Vishwanath Nakod, Pt. Raveendra Yavagal and Pt. Shanthalinga Kalloorkar, among several others in their music concerts.

It may be recalled that, Pt. Bhajantri had performed in National Music Festival held in 1993 and World Music Conference in New Delhi in 2016, organised by Akashvani.

Pt. Bhajantri is a recipient of several awards including Karnataka Rajyotsava Award.