MUDA razes five illegal commercial shops

December 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In an early-morning demolition drive, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) demolished a commercial complex with five shops that were being built illegally opposite the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. The land belonged to MUDA.

The demolition drive that began at 6 am was carried out under Police protection and earth-movers were used for the task. In a press release, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh said that the commercial shops were being built at Belavatha village Survey Number 295 opposite the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway (to the north of Shobha Garden Layout).

The press release said that despite several warnings, the owner of the commercial complex went ahead and had raised the building. The order to raze the structures was issued by the Commissioner and the land was reclaimed.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. Natesh was personally present during the operation along with Superintending Engineer Shankar, Executive Engineer Satish, Zonal Officers Mohan, Bhaskar, Kiran, K.R. Mahesh, H.P. Shivanna, Narendrababu, Ravishankar, Nagesh, Ravindrakumar and Raghavendra.