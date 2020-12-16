State BJP Chief accuses Congress of treating OBCs as mere vote bank

December 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the Congress of treating OBCs (Other Backward Class) as mere vote bank and doing very little for their upliftment, State BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel asserted that the BJP is the only party that can render justice to backward communities.

He was speaking after inaugurating the day-long State Executive Committee meeting of Karnataka BJP OBC Morcha after performing ‘Gau Puja’ (cow worship) at Rajendra Kalamandira on Ramanuja Road here this morning. Coming down heavily on the Congress for accusing the BJP of being against backward communities and minorities, Kateel wanted to know what the Congress had done for the socio-economic upliftment and welfare of OBCs in its over four decades of post-independence rule.

Stating that the Congress will indulge in political gimmick by taking out campaigns such as AHINDA just to garner votes of weaker and gullible sections of the society, Kateel said that the BJP set up many Morchas with an objective of providing societal benefits to targeted sections.

Noting that the BJP has grown into a party with a massive base, he said that at present there are 1,980 BJP MLAs in the country, with a majority of them coming from backward communities.

Highlighting the schemes, initiatives, plans and projects introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of Backward and Micro-Communities, he said that it is the responsibility of every party worker to ensure that all Government benefits reach the doorstep of every targeted beneficiary.

Explaining the benefits of National Education Policy (NEP) introduced by Modi Government, he said that it is an ambitious initiative aimed at providing qualitative and quantitative education to all sections of the society.

Charging the Congress of resorting to Goondaism whenever it faces an existential crisis, Kateel said that yesterday’s unsavoury incident in the Karnataka Legislative Council, shows that the Congress can stoop to any level for the sake of power.

National BJP OBC Morcha President Lakshman said that the Morcha was formed in 2015 and since then it has been working for the cause of backward communities, who form 50 percent of the country’s population.

Explaining the growth of OBC Morcha over the years, he underlined the need for effective communication between party workers and the targeted sections of various Government schemes in order to ensure that there are no lapses in the distribution mechanism. He said the Morcha should organise regular awareness campaigns about the achievements of Modi Government.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Muzrai and Fisheries Minister Kota Sreenivas Poojari, Karnataka OBC Morcha President and former MLA N.L. Narendra Babu, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra and B. Harshavardhan, MLC A.H. Vishwanath, former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, KEA Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, District President Mangala Somashekar, and a host of other leaders were present.