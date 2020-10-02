City remembers Mahatma

October 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: All religion prayer, rendition of bhajans and floral tributes marked the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi across the city this morning.

At Gandhi Square: District Minister S.T. Somashekar garlanded the Mahatma’s statue. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had organised prayer meeting at Town Hall and the Minister inaugurated it by lighting a lamp. As part of all religion prayer, Sri Shivananda Swamiji of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram rendered the Hindu prayer, Fr. Leslie Moraes offered the Christian prayer, Mayor Tasneem rendered the Islam prayer and Suresh Kumar Jain offered the Jainism prayer. Later, the Shanthi Mantra Asathoma sadgamaya… was rendered.

Deputy Mayor C. Sridhar, MLAs L. Nagendra, S.A. Ramdas and Tanveer Sait, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, ADC Shashikumar and others were present.

In another function at Rangayana, Addanda C. Cariappa, Director of the repertory, had organised a function where artistes rendered songs dedicated to Bapu.

Picture shows Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa and team rendering bhajans.

At Gandhi Study Centre: Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, inaugurated the function which was celebrated as ‘World Non-Violence Day’. He also released a 200-page book ‘Tashkent Diary’ written by S. Umesh, lecturer, Department of Computer Science.

The VC said Mahatma Gandhi was a role model for the entire world and his preachings were relevant at this juncture where values were declining.

Gandhiji was a known face in the globe because of qualities like simplicity, humanity, patience, concern for poor and welfare of one and all. It was very difficult to find a person like him. His qualities are seen among other great leaders like the Buddha, Basava and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, but got the title as ‘Mahatma’ because of his humanity and simplicity.

Prof. C. Naganna, retired Professor, Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar, UoM, Prof. M.S. Shekar, Director, Gandhi Bhavan and heads of various Departments, Research Scholars were present.

On this occasion, students of University Fine Arts College rendered the favourite bhajans of Mahatma.