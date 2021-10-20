City Top Cop asks public to follow traffic rules and save lives

October 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the number of road accidents and fatalities rising by the day in the city, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has asked the motorists to follow traffic rules and regulations and thus save precious lives.

Pointing out that with increasing population, the number of vehicles on roads too is getting bigger by the day, he said that, however, the roads and junctions do not change to meet the additional traffic burden. As such, motorists and pedestrians should ride or drive their vehicles in a safe manner and follow the traffic rules in place. Noting that vehicular movement on city roads and all other business and commercial activities have returned to normalcy after COVID-induced lockdown relaxations, the Police Commissioner said that it is important for every citizen to follow traffic rules for ensuring the safety of everyone.

Highlighting the hazards of drunken driving, overspeeding, signal jumping, negligent driving and such other traffic violations, Dr. Chandragupta said that it is mandatory for all two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and not use cell phones while riding.

Maintaining that injuries caused in road accidents may cripple the victim for entire life, he said that in many cases, such victims will be a burden on other family members.

Underlining the importance of road safety rules, he said that following traffic rules will not only ensure the safety of the riders or drivers, but also that of their fellow human beings either on streets or in other vehicles.

Contending that penalising traffic violators and booking of cases against traffic offenders is not the main objective of the Police, he said that the intention of the Police is to prevent accidents and thus save precious lives. He also sought public co-operation for ensuring smooth vehicular movement on city roads.

Police Martyrs Day tomorrow

The Police Martyrs Day will be observed in the city tomorrow (Oct. 21). The programme will take place at Police Martyrs Park located close to the SP’s office at Nazarbad at 8 am. Principal District and Sessions Court Judge M.L. Raghunath will be the guest of honour. IGP (Southern Range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar, KPA Director Vipul Kumar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, SP R. Chethan and other In-service and retired Police personnel will be present.