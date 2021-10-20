Muslim brethren celebrate Eid Meelad in simple manner

October 20, 2021

MLA Tanveer Sait takes part in Eid celebration at Apna Ghar

Fruits and food packets distributed at Cheluvamba Hospital

Mysore/Mysuru: Owing to COVID-19 pandemic, Muslim brethren celebrated Eid Meelad, the birthday of Prophet Muhammed in a simple manner yesterday.

Following guidelines from the State Government prayers at various Mosques in city were limited to only 100 persons. As mass prayers and processions were banned, prayers were offered with limited persons inside the Mosques at Fountain Circle, Ashoka Road, Rajivnagar, Udayagiri and other places. Those above 60 years and children below 10 years offered prayers at their homes.

Meanwhile, the Central Meelad Committee had organised Jashn-e-Meelad-un-Nabi celebration at Apna Ghar in S.S. Nagar, Bannimantap at 7 pm. Central Meelad Committee President and MLA Tanveer Sait, presided over.

Hazrath Moulana Mohamef Zaka Ulla Saheb and Moulana Mufthi Sultan Saheb Qasmi spoke about the life and teachings of Prophet Mohamed (PBUH). The function was held in Apna Ghar vitually with minimum number of participant.

S.K. Mudassir Pasha, Vice-President of Bannimantap Educational and Welfare Trust, distributing fruits and food packets at Cheluvamba Hospital.

Abdul Azeez Chand, Secretary of Musim Girls orphanage (Phulwari ), Hazrath Moulana Umar Farooq, Moulana Qari Fayaz Ahmed, Hazrath Moulana Naseem Ahmed Rishadi, President of Mysore District All India Milli Council Hazrath Moulana Mohamed Zaka Ulla, Moulana Mufthi Sulthan Qasmi- Khateeb o Imam of Masjid-e-Cutchi Memon, N. Anwar Pasha and S. Moinuddin Pasha, Secretary of Central Meelad Committee were present.

S.K. Mudassir Pasha, Vice-President of Bannimantap Educational and Welfare Trust, distributed fruits and food packets to the patients and their relatives at Cheluvamba Hospital and also felicitated Duty Doctors for their relentless service to the patients.

Dr. Prasanna Kumar, Abdul Shukoor, Mudassir Jameel, Mirza Jamsheed Baig Ashrafi, Alhaj Rahman Shariff and others were present.