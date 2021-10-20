Roads flooded as hotel staff lets out water to clean overhead tank

October 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Water let out after cleaning the overhead water tank of a restaurant near Highway Circle (Abul Kalam Azad Circle) yesterday, not only flooded the roads and the Circle, but also disrupted traffic.

It is learnt that the staff of a restaurant situated on Nelson Mandela Road let out a large quantity of water on the road during the cleaning of the restaurant’s overhead water tank.

The water flowed on the road besides Puttali Park and flooded Highway Circle. As the quantity of water was more, it disrupted traffic causing a lot of inconvenience to motorists especially two-wheeler riders. As Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) passed through the Circle, water sprayed on two-wheeler riders and pedestrians passing near the Circle.

The water also flowed down the Jodi Tenginamara Road and the road leading to the then Jawa Factory via the under-bridge. As works were taken up on the left side of the Circle by digging a trench and not closed properly after completion of the works, flowing water brought mud and pebbles on to the road.

This careless and negligent way of cleaning the overhead water tank and letting out large quantity of water on the road has angered the public, who said that it not right on the part of those who had undertaken cleaning of the water tank to let out large quantity of water on public roads.

They said that water in small quantity should be let out through the pipes connected from the terrace to the storm water drain and not let out water on the roads which would cause public nuisance.

The irked public have urged the Mysuru City Corporation authorities to issue instructions to prevent such incidents in future and also take action against those responsible for inconveniencing the motorists.