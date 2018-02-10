City’s young scientist to devote time on multi-drone research

Mysuru: “We are very proud that one of our students N.M. Pratap has reached the national and international level as a young scientist working on Drones,” said Prof. B.V. Sambashivaiah, CEO, JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science.

He was addressing a press conference at Patrakartara Bhavan here regarding the achievements of young scientist Pratap, a student of third year B.Sc (CBZ) of the college. He said that Pratap had worked on border security telegraph, cryptograph in drone networking system, drone in traffic management and National Socio Defense areas.

Realising that just one drone cannot support all the systems, Pratap is studying to find out the use of multiple drones. For instance use of sensor network for healthcare and human rescue missions have resulted in an improved performance and reliability along with achieving high speed energy efficiency. This is called modular wireless sensor network on which he is working, said Prof. Sambashivaiah.

Pratap had participated in the International Robot Exhibition in Tokyo, Japan recently and bagged gold and silver medals and cash prize of US $ 10,000. For his achievements, he has won a position as Project Developer under Skill India by Ministry of Science and Technology, with a research Grant, he said.

In service of the nation