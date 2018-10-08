Civic workers’ agitation in city enters sixth day

CM to meet Pourakarmika leaders in B’luru tomorrow

Permanent workers on duty

Mysuru: With the State Government not considering the demands of Pourakarmikas till now, civic workers, working on contract basis at Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) who have refrained from work from Oct.3, have continued their protest but have allowed permanent employees to undertake cleaning works since yesterday.

Meanwhile, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha, who conducted a press meet at the Old Council Hall in the MCC premises here this morning, said that about 2,000 contract civic workers have stopped working since five days urging the Government to fulfil their various demands.

He said that Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has assured of holding a meeting with striking civic workers tomorrow and expressed hope that a positive result would come out after the meeting.

Stating that nearly 600 permanent civic workers were allowed to work since yesterday, he said that about 70 percent of waste and garbage in city would be cleared today.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Rajya Nagarapalike, Nagarasabha, Purasabhe Pourakarmikas Maha Sangha State President Narayana also spoke and said that the contract civic workers, seeing the plight of the public, have allowed the permanent workers to work from yesterday. He further said that if the outcome of the meeting with the CM is not positive, they would not allow even permanent civic workers to work and threatened of launching a State-wide protest.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader and former IAS Officer K.S. Shivaram, met the protesting civic workers and expressed support to them. Speaking to the media, he said that during Siddharamaiah’s Government, it was decided to abolish the contract system and make all contract workers permanent. This system has been implemented in BBMP and the same should be implemented in MCC also, he added.

Stating that Pourakarmikas sacrifice their health as they are exposed to various diseases just to keep the city clean for all, he said that the State Government should consider their demands.

Former Mayor Purushotham, former MLA M.K. Somashekar and others have expressed their support for the ongoing strike by the Pourakarmikas.

Actor Prakash Rai, who was in city for his book release yesterday, met the protesters and expressed his support to them.