Fly from Bengaluru to Mysuru in 40 minutes from Oct. 10

Mysuru: The Department of Tourism and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) are jointly launching a special 72-seater ATR aircraft from Bengaluru to Mysuru from Oct. 10 to Oct. 20. And depending on the response, the services are likely to be continued.

Though the flight operations is scheduled to be flagged off in Bengaluru on Oct. 10 by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, it is not yet clear as of now about the CM’s presence as the Election Model Code of Conduct is in force for the Mandya Lok Sabha polls. Since the aircraft lands in Mysuru where the Poll Code is in effect (K.R. Nagar of Mysuru District is a part of Mandya LS Constituency), special permission has to be sought from the Election Commission.

The flight services will enable tourists from all over the country and abroad to travel comfortably and witness Dasara, this year. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the KSTDC and Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, to operate special flights to and from Mysuru connecting Bengaluru.

Flight timings, fares: The flight will leave Bengaluru every day, except Tuesdays at 2.10 pm and reach Mysuru by 3 pm. The return flight will start at 3.30 pm from Mysuru and reach Bengaluru at 4.20 pm. The fares have been kept attractively low and start at Rs. 999. Bookings are now available online.

During the last two years, the Department of Tourism had operated the 7-seater Cessna aircraft, branded as Aakash Ambari, which used to operate from HAL Airport. This 72-seater Alliance Air plane will be a boon to tourists as it operates from the regular Kempegowda International Airport and will work as connecting flight for all tourists landing in Bengaluru. The flight will enable travellers to avoid the highly crowded Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway and a three-hour train travel.