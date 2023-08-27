Civil work order issued for COSMOS Mysuru Planetarium

August 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has handed over the civil construction of the state-of-the-art planetarium in Mysuru as part of the Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre (COSMOS) project to Bengaluru-based RNR Constructions. A kick-off meeting was held on Aug. 22.

In May this year, the IIA placed an order for the world’s first commercial LED Dome Planetarium with the Konica Minolta Inc. Consortium, Japan, which includes RSA Cosmos in France and Orbit Animate in India.

The project is funded by MPLAD funds from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. The project is being overseen by the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India and is managed by IIA, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology. The total project cost is pegged at Rs. 81 crore and the foundation stone was laid by Nirmala Sitharaman on Mar. 6, 2022.

Sources said that as the work order has been issued for civil construction, works on the planetarium will begin soon. The planetarium will be located on a three-acre land in the campus of the University of Mysore (UoM) at the foot of Chamundi Hill and is being executed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IIA and UoM.

15-metre dome planetarium

According to the Expression of Interest (EOI) notification issued by the IIA on Mar. 3, 2023, it has been proposed to build a 15-metre dome planetarium with a 15-degree inclination (tilt) that can accommodate approximately 130-150 people designed to highlight the history of Indian astronomy and also have a data analysis training and resource centre for students and teachers.

It has been proposed that students visiting the planetarium can be educated on the possibilities and potential of studying the stars and galaxies. The planetarium will also accommodate lecture halls, a museum, an office of the Director and supporting staff, offices for the scientists and technicians, a ticket counter, restrooms, a chilling plant, cooling towers, a transformer area, electrical panel rooms and DG, canteen, parking facility, etc.

The estimated cost of the project (civil and architectural) is approximately Rs. 16 crore inclusive of GST and civil works worth Rs. 13.75 crore, electrical works worth Rs. 1.50 crore and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) works worth Rs. 75 lakh. As per the tender specification, the construction works will have to be completed within nine months from the date on which the work order has been issued.

While RNR Constructions will undertake the civil works, Kolkata-based Kothari and Associates has been awarded a contract for the architectural work of the campus and building. The planetarium is set to be completed in 2024.

Mysore University’s Director of Planning and Monitoring and Evaluation Board (PMEB) Prof. N.K. Lokanath said that the tender process for the planetarium has been completed and the IIA has handed them over to competent companies. Work is expected to begin soon, he said.

How Mysuru’s Planetarium is unique?

Most global planetariums rely on projectors to display images and films onto passive domes. Yet, Mysuru’s planetarium will stand apart — it ditches projectors entirely. Instead, it boasts an innovation: a dome composed of LED panels, directly manipulated by a computer system.

This novel setup enables the planetarium to showcase its content through the LED dome itself. This translates to superior contrast at 8K resolution, eradicating the common glitches tied to conventional projection methods.