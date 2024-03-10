Jupiter Watch by COSMOS at Vijnana Bhavan held

March 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre (COSMOS), Mysuru, in association with Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and University of Mysore (UoM), had organised a Jupiter and Sky Watch Event as part of National Science Day (Feb. 28) celebration on Monday (Mar. 4) at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri.

Renowned Amateur Astronomers Dr. S.N. Prasad and M. Krishnamurthy were the resource persons for the event attended by over 200 participants of various age groups including students. The programme started with an introduction to the night sky and particularly focused on stars and planets.

Krishnamurthy gave a talk on the importance of skywatch and celestial objects. Dr. Prasad answered the questions from the participants. Later, the resource persons shared their insights with the participants followed by an interaction session.

N. Amoghavarsha, Project Associate, COSMOS, informed the participants about the upcoming planetarium in Mysuru.

R. Punith, Project Assistant, COSMOS, helped participants to watch Jupiter and its moons.