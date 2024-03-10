No new works will be allowed after announcement of poll schedule: DC

March 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, said that the launch of new works or projects will not be allowed after the announcement of Lok Sabha Poll schedule which is likely to happen next week. He was addressing officials from PWD, Irrigation, CESC and other technical departments at a meeting on enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, at the ZP hall here recently.

He instructed the officials to remove unauthorised flexes, boards, banners and other poll related graffiti in all Government buildings within 24 hours, at public places and joints within 48 hours and in other private buildings and spaces within 72 hours after the announcement of the poll schedule.

Dr. Rajendra asked the officials to inspect the electoral rolls for inclusion of all voters and officials and to make a representation seeking the necessary portal or Election Duty Certificates in the prescribed format, on the day of polls.

ZP CEO K.M.Gayathri, MCC Commissioner, MUDA Commissioner and other officials were present.