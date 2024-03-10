It is our duty to care for birds, animals: Snake Shyam

March 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s snake rescuer Snake Shyam said “It is our responsibility to conserve environment along with birds and animals.”

He was speaking at the recent programme organised by Youth Red Cross Unit, National Service Scheme (NSS) and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at TTL College of Commerce and Business Management, at Saraswathipuram in city to inaugurate cement water tank and hanging water pots to quench the thirst of birds and animals.

“Since time immemorial, man shares an inseparable bond with nature. Now, due to environmental imbalance and man-made mistakes, many birds are on the verge of extinction, that turns worse in summer due to non-availability of water. It is a task worth inspiring the younger generation by creating awareness among them. The youths and students should carry forward the task like a campaign across the district and create a favourable atmosphere for birds and animals,” said Shyam.

Principal of TTL College Dr. B.V. Prashanth presided over the programme.

Trustee Dr. Geetha Ramdas, President of KMPK Charitable Trust Vikram Iyengar, Principal of TTL PU College Bhramarambha, lecturer Prof. Ramachandraiah, Youth Red Cross Unit Convener H.R. Girish, President of Pragnavantha Nagarika Vedike Kadakola Jagadish, Suchendra Mirle, Phaneesh, teaching and non-teaching staff, students were present.